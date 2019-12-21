Lineups expected as Jollibee launch brings Filipino fast food to Regina

Lineups for sweeter spaghetti, "Jolly" crispy chicken and palabok — a dish of rice noodles, shrimp, sauce and egg — are expected to start early when Filipino fast food chain Jollibee opens its first restaurant in Regina on Sunday.

Rey Caparino, who immigrated to Canada from the Philippines in 2012, said the launch will satisfy the cravings of the city's Filipino community.

"We've been anticipating and requesting to have Jollibee and, really, we want to share it with our Canadian brothers," said Caparino, who is also the host of Pinoy Talk on Access TV.

Although some of the foods on the menu will be familiar to Canadians, such as spaghetti and fried chicken, Caparino said the dishes have Filipino flavours.

Popular offerings from Jollibee restaurants include fried chicken, pasta and burgers. (jollibeecanada.com)

"Particularly the pasta, the spaghetti, it's kind of sweeter in its flavour," said Caparino, in an interview with CBC Radio's Saskatchewan Weekend.

"It's what Filipinos love about it."

Peach mango pie and "Yumburgers" are also on the menu at the restaurant, which is the first of its kind in Saskatchewan.

According to the 2016 Census from Statistics Canada, there are more than 7,000 immigrants from the Philippines in Regina.

The Filipino population in Saskatoon is more than 9,000, and more than 26,000 in Saskatchewan overall.

The Jollibee franchise already has two stores in Alberta, two in Manitoba and three in Ontario.

"Everybody's just so excited," said Caparino. The restaurant opens at 8 a.m. CST.

With files from CBC Radio's Saskatchewan Weekend