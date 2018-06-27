2 Regina schools teaming up for transportation next school year

École Wascana Plains and École St. Elizabeth will have a joint transportation project beginning next school year.

Regina Catholic Schools will transport students for both schools. This means it will take on around 150 Wascana Plains students. Right now there are 410 kids being transported to St. Elizabeth.

Wascana Plains students will start and finish eight minutes earlier next year and St. Elizabeth School students will start and finish five minutes later next year.

​Students at both schools will have to walk to designated collector stops for pick-up by the bus.

The goal is to reduce traffic on city streets and save money on transportation costs for both school divisions.