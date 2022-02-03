Regina & District Chamber of Commerce grieving death of 20-year CEO John Hopkins

John Hopkins, the longtime CEO of the Regina & District Chamber of Commerce, died Wednesday afternoon after a "courageous" battle with stage four prostate cancer.

As the chamber's CEO for more than 20 years, Hopkins had been the "voice and face of business in Regina," a statement from the chamber said. The chamber office is closed on Thursday and will reopen on Friday.

"His love of Regina and local business has always been obvious to everyone who has met him over the years," said Lori Ireland, chair of the chamber's board of directors.

"But it was his respect for all people and his ability to bring light to difficult situations is what really made John the special human being that he was.

"He will truly be missed by so many and his legacy will live on, at the chamber and in our hearts."

Hopkins was born in Toronto and moved to Regina in 1981. He helped establish the Paul Martin Aboriginal Education Entrepreneurship Initiative and the All Nations Job Expo.

The chamber announced that Hopkins would be taking a medical leave of absence on Jan. 10.

People have been sharing memories and thoughts about Hopkins on social media, including Premier Scott Moe.

"John - Thank you for your tireless advocacy on behalf of businesses in Regina and your passion in defending Saskatchewan's most important industries," he said.