Saskatchewan radio talk show host John Gormley stepping away from the microphone

A longtime Saskatchewan radio host is stepping away from the microphone after 25 years.

John Gormley announced Wednesday that his last day on air will be Nov. 24.

Gormley, a lawyer and former federal member of Parliament, started his career in radio as a teenager.

The Gormley Show began airing on Rawlco Radio's two talk radio stations in 1998, and in the decades since has included interviews with prime ministers, premiers and celebrities.

Gormley thanked listeners and said it was an honour to have shared time with them.

The new host is set to be announced Thursday.