Regina man charged with defacing John A. Macdonald statue

A 47-year-old man from Vibank is facing a charge of mischief under $5,000.

The statue's hands were painted red

CBC News ·
An image of the vandalised statue in Regina's Victoria Park. (Rob Kruk/CBC)

A 47-year-old man from Vibank, Sask., is charged with mischief under $5,000 for allegedly vandalising the John A. Macdonald statue in Regina's Victoria Park. 

Police found out about the vandalism on August 21, according to a news release, but did not have a suspect in the case until recently. Police said finding the suspect was due largely to a story published about the vandalism in the Regina Leader-Post. 

The 47-year-old man will be in court on the charges on September 27.

