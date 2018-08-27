Regina man charged with defacing John A. Macdonald statue

A 47-year-old man from Vibank, Sask., is charged with mischief under $5,000 for allegedly vandalising the John A. Macdonald statue in Regina's Victoria Park.

Police found out about the vandalism on August 21, according to a news release, but did not have a suspect in the case until recently. Police said finding the suspect was due largely to a story published about the vandalism in the Regina Leader-Post.

The 47-year-old man will be in court on the charges on September 27.