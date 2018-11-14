Inmate who escaped from healing lodge near Maple Creek, Sask., recaptured

Escaped inmate Joely Lambourn has been apprehended after being on the run from a Saskatchewan healing lodge since last week.

Lambourn, 45, went unaccounted for during a count at the Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge near Maple Creek, Sask., on Nov. 9.

Correctional Service of Canada confirmed on Twitter Wednesday that she had been recaptured, but has not yet provided any further details.

Lambourn is currently serving a sentence of two years, six months and 17 days for dangerous driving causing death and being unlawfully at large.

The Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge was in the news recently when controversy erupted after convicted child-killer Terri-Lynne McClintic was transferred to the facility.

McClintic was recently transferred from the lodge to a women's prison in Edmonton.

Maple Creek is about 350 kilometres west of Regina.