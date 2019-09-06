Sask. sculptor Joe Fafard honoured with special commemorative beer

Raise a glass. Joe Fafard, the acclaimed Saskatchewan artist who died earlier this year, is being honoured with a commemorative beer.

The Bushwakker brewpub in Regina is revealing the special brew at its monthly First Firkin Friday event tonight.

Fafard died in March, and bar manager Grant Frew said the idea for the tribute was planted in his mind by one of the servers at the pub shortly after. Frew approached the Fafard family and they warmed to the idea.

Fafard's connection to Bushwakker goes back almost all the way to its inception, when he designed the logo in exchange for free beer for life.

All aspects of Joe's Firkin Squirrel Ale, from the ingredients to the label, were carefully selected to reflect Fafard.

"One of his traditions was every spring, he would create a dandelion tonic," Frew said. "And so we thought, let's try to incorporate some dandelion leaves into the beer."

Joe's Firkin Squirrel Ale includes a label that approximates Fafard's favourite colour. (Emily Pasiuk/CBC)

"That was always their first fresh vegetables of the year, were the dandelions that they picked themselves," Fafard's daughter Gina said.

The leaves were all picked on Fafard's property. Frew said the bitterness of the leaves is balanced by honey from Fafard's widow's beehives.

The keg and "wakker" are used in the First Firkin Friday event. (Emily Pasiuk/CBC)

"[We're] so honoured that they're giving this nod to Joe for sure," Gina said.

Drew said the label on the beer is beefsteak tomato red, Fafard's favourite colour. The design consists of the Bushwakker logo, a photo of a Victor Cicansky dandelion sculpture and a bee.

The Fafard family will be at the event Friday night, with his son making a special trip in from the West Coast.

"It will be nice to be there amongst family," Gina said.