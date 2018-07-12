Sask. job vacancies low for Prairies but not the worst in Canada: StatsCan

Saskatchewan's job vacancies during the first quarter of 2018 were some of the lowest among provinces, according to the latest numbers from Statistics Canada.

Saskatchewan had 905 vacancies in that time, placing the province seventh among all provinces, ahead of Ontario, P.E.I and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The vacancies lagged behind Prairie neighbours Alberta and Manitoba. Manitoba's job vacancies per one million people was 2,176 while Alberta had 1,910 per one million people.

Across the country, the largest increase was in trades, transport and equipment operators. The next largest increase after that was in sales and service occupations.

From May to June more than 8,000 Saskatchewan residents found employment, which was the highest month-to-month increase in employed people since 2012.

The top three provinces for most job vacancies in the country since the beginning of the year were: