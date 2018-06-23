Jimmy Fallon tempted to 'Experience Regina' as online campaign heats up

Talk show host Jimmy Fallon is teasing a trip to Saskatchewan's capital city.

Regina Mayor Michael Fougere and some other well known locals are reaching out in hopes that the Tonight Show​ host will make the journey to the Queen City.

The push comes after Fallon played an old song featured in a faux-tourism advertisement called "Experience Regina."

Fallon and members of his team broke out into laughter over the city's name.

Fougere took to Twitter, saying those on the show seemed excited to experience Regina.

"As Mayor (and a fan) I would love to invite you to Regina to experience it first-hand, or I could pay you a visit and tell you more. After all, in a way aren't we all from Regina?" Fougere said.

Let’s talk. Looks pretty. <a href="https://t.co/OSOyxQnYuT">https://t.co/OSOyxQnYuT</a> —@jimmyfallon Fallon replied two days later, with a tweet to say, "Let's talk. Looks pretty."

Social media personalities Justin Reves and Greg Moore, of The Justin and Greg Show, made their own video about Fallon being in Regina.

In the clip, they take a cardboard cutout of the celebrity to a number of Regina hot spots including Mosaic Stadium and Milky Way Ice Cream.

It ends with a plea for the real Jimmy Fallon to visit.

TONIGHT SHOW: LIVE FROM REGINA<br><br>1st Guest: DEADPOOL!!!<br><br> <a href="https://twitter.com/VancityReynolds?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VancityReynolds</a> —@rdu3_richard As an American living here in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yqr?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yqr</a>, I can tell you...a visit here will leave a lasting imprint on your ❤️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FALLONTONIGHT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FALLONTONIGHT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ReginaSask?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ReginaSask</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Fallonwelcometoregina?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Fallonwelcometoregina</a> <a href="https://t.co/HNXUUlU9xg">pic.twitter.com/HNXUUlU9xg</a> —@katmariefell You should go to their Labour Day classic football game! I'm sure they have a watermelon that will fit you!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yesIspelledLabourcorrectly?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yesIspelledLabourcorrectly</a> —@HQuinnLocal37 I know everyone wants <a href="https://twitter.com/jimmyfallon?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jimmyfallon</a> to come to Regina... but like... <br><br>If you just wanna send <a href="https://twitter.com/theroots?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@theroots</a> I’m down with that too. —@PoorNamelessBoy In Jimmy Fallon thank-you notes voice: Thank you, <a href="https://twitter.com/jimmyfallon?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jimmyfallon</a>, for getting Experience Regina stuck in my head. As a resident of said city, I encounter this song often and it always takes a solid year or so to get it out. *hangs head and weeps* —@krausesuzy Regina residents and Fallon fans seem to like the idea. Some have even suggested he host The Tonight Show in the city.

The Tonight Show isn't the only talk show that mentioned Saskatchewan this week.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert had a segment on the legalization of recreational marijuana, which made a brief reference to the Prairie province.