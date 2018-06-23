Skip to Main Content
Jimmy Fallon tempted to 'Experience Regina' as online campaign heats up
Talk show host Jimmy Fallon is teasing a trip to Saskatchewan’s capital city.

Saskatchewan gets multiple mentions on American late night television this week

Local social media personalities Justin Reves and Greg Moore made a video touring a cardboard Jimmy Fallon around the city of Regina after the late night host mentioned it on his show this week. (Facebook/Justin and Greg)

Regina Mayor Michael Fougere and some other well known locals are reaching out in hopes that the Tonight Show​ host will make the journey to the Queen City.

The push comes after Fallon played an old song featured in a faux-tourism advertisement called "Experience Regina."

Fallon and members of his team broke out into laughter over the city's name.

Fougere took to Twitter, saying those on the show seemed excited to experience Regina.

"As Mayor (and a fan) I would love to invite you to Regina to experience it first-hand, or I could pay you a visit and tell you more. After all, in a way aren't we all from Regina?" Fougere said.

Fallon replied two days later, with a tweet to say, "Let's talk. Looks pretty."

Social media personalities Justin Reves and Greg Moore, of The Justin and Greg Show, made their own video about Fallon being in Regina.

In the clip, they take a cardboard cutout of the celebrity to a number of Regina hot spots including Mosaic Stadium and Milky Way Ice Cream.

It ends with a plea for the real Jimmy Fallon to visit.

Regina residents and Fallon fans seem to like the idea. Some have even suggested he host The Tonight Show in the city.

The Tonight Show isn't the only talk show that mentioned Saskatchewan this week.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert had a segment on the legalization of recreational marijuana, which made a brief reference to the Prairie province.

