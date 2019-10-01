New baby marks the first day of a fully operational Jim Pattison Children's Hospital
The first mother who gave birth at the new hospital said everyone was cheering as she was wheeled by
Jessica Zakoor, her husband Lane Gunther were the first parents to arrive in labour at the brand new Jim Pattison Children's Hospital in Saskatoon.
Theodore John Liel Gunther became the first baby born in in the new hospital when he was born around 2:30 in the afternoon Sunday.
"It feels amazing," Zakoor said about being the first. "Yesterday was quite the experience being in labour and coming in and everyone cheering us on, it was special."
The Jim Pattison Children's Hospital in Saskatoon is now up and running.
One hundred and 12 maternal and child patients were moved in total from the Royal University Hospital on Sunday. The move started shortly after 7 a.m. and finished at 11:31 a.m. the Sask Health Authority said. New patients have arrived since opening. Soon after staff opened the hospital doors, pregnant mothers like Zakoor started arriving.
When Lane was wheeling her in, everyone was cheering her on and telling the couple they were the first, Zakoor said.
"I can do this," Zakoor said she thought when she heard the cheering. Theodore was born five pounds, two ounces.
Another couple had a different historical honour.
Shannon Lucky, her husband Matthew Friesen, always expected to miss the new hospital.
Lucky's due date was September 18, she said, and she went into labour on September 28.
Their daughter, Hannah Helen Friesen-Lucky, was the last to be born at the Royal University Hospital.
"It was really quiet and really peaceful," Lucky said. "When we came up to admitting, I was pretty sure everybody was surprised to see anybody coming in."
The labour and delivery team were lovely and sentimental, Lucky said.
"It was really beautiful," Lucky said of being the last one. "A bit of a surreal experience."
Hannah was born seven pounds, eight ounces. They were the only patient left in the 1955 building for about an hour before the nurses moved them over to the new hospital.
As of 11 a.m. on September 30, six babies were born so far at the new hospital.
Hospital 'a dream' come true, president of foundation said
"The opening of [the] Jim Pattison Children's Hospital marks a dream more than two decades in the making finally coming true," Brynn Boback-Lane, President and CEO of Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation, said in a statement.
"Words cannot adequately express our heartfelt appreciation for the time and funds that made this possible," Boback-Lane said. "A new and exciting chapter has begun."
The hospital administration brought on 442 new positions to serve the hospital and administration said patients should closely watch their documents for the new address and directions.
With files from Heidi Atter