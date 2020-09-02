Jim Elliott announces Regina mayoral bid for third election in a row
Elliott ran in the 2012 and 2016 municipal elections.
A Regina man known for his environmental advocacy work has entered the race to become mayor for the third election in a row.
Jim Elliott ran in 2012 and 2016. He announced the bid for the 2020 election on Sept. 2.
Elliott said there will be more details about his platform in an announcement on Friday, Sept. 4.
In 2016, Elliott ran on a platform focused on environmental and climate change issues facing Regina and said he wanted to address ongoing racism and discrimination in the city.
