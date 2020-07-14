Founder of mental health non-profit UnderstandUs resigns amid sexual harassment allegations

The founder of the mental health organization UnderstandUs has resigned from his executive director position after numerous sexual allegations against him came to light.

Jim Demeray "has agreed to resign from his position effective immediately and will no longer be involved with the organization," the board of directors of the Saskatchewan advocacy group said in an statement on Tuesday afternoon.

The board said it was recently made aware of "serious allegations of misconduct" through a CBC News investigation published on Sunday and updated Monday to reflect new allegations.

Fifteen former employees who brought allegations forward said they are struggling to reconcile Demeray's growing influence among schoolchildren with his past behaviour toward girls and young women in the restaurant industry between 2000 and 2016.

As part of his outreach with UnderstandUs, Demeray has spoken to thousands of students in elementary and high schools about vulnerability, emotions, stigma, healthy relationships, self-esteem, compassion and kindness.​​​​​​ UnderstandUs says it makes its biggest impact by "engaging those in their most impressionable age."

In 2019, UnderstandUs launched five awareness campaigns and gave presentations to 11,500 people in 12 cities, towns and First Nations in Saskatchewan.

When contacted by CBC, Demeray called allegations against him "baseless and untrue," saying "in my 16 years working in the restaurant business there was never a complaint or a suggestion that I acted inappropriately around female staff."

Thirteen women have alleged a pattern of verbal sexual harassment and two say Demeray acted inappropriately toward them while in a position of power. Two men who worked in the kitchen at this time also came forward to corroborate the allegations.

The UnderstandUs board said "the allegations that have been brought forward in no way reflect our values as an organization."

It added that board members are committed to continuing the non-profit's mission of combating mental health stigma. The Regina-based volunteer board is made up of Colter Wood, Carleen Desautels, Kelsey Stewart and Nicole Cook. Mark Johnston was listed as a board member until midday Tuesday. Former board members and provincial government employees Tanessa Boutin and Aaron Orban left in mid-July, citing time commitments and work-life balance.

The board said it wants to build trust in the community and will "immediately be starting a review" of the organization's operations.

"It is our hope to take this opportunity to ensure we're operating to the highest standards, so we can continue the important work we know is needed, in opening up conversations and promoting a better understanding of mental health," the statement said.

Demeray founded UnderstandUs in 2011 when he was still working at the popular Canadian restaurant chain Earls. The chain fired him in 2016 and he has since focused almost entirely on promoting mental wellness and selling UnderstandUs clothing.

The organization gained momentum in recent years. In 2018 and 2019, UnderstandUs received donations totalling nearly $250,000 from the Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign. Proceeds were once again slated today go to UnderstandUs in 2020, but Tim Hortons said Monday it would no longer be donating to the organization.

The province also said that Demeray had resigned effective immediately from his board position with the Saskatchewan Health Research Foundation.