NDP candidate missing from Regina-Lewvan event because of injury
Jigar Patel, the New Democratic candidate for Regina-Lewvan, was missing from an all-candidates meeting on Tuesday because he was tending to a sudden injury.
Jigar Patel hit his head while door-knocking and had to sit out Tuesday's event
The federal New Democratic candidate for the Regina-Lewvan riding was a no-show at a Tuesday event but he has a reason: he was injured.
Jigar Patel was scheduled to appear at an all-candidates meeting, organized by the Cathedral Area Community Association, along with candidates from the Green, Liberal and Conservative parties.
Patel's knee gave out while he was door knocking, which caused him to hit his head, his campaign manager says. An ambulance had to transport Patel to hospital but he has since been released.
Patel will be back on the campaign trail Thursday, the manager said.
