Canadian Jesse Labelle named second opener for Garth Brooks' August concert

An opener has been announced for Garth Brooks' second concert in Regina when the country artist plays a pair of shows August.

It was previously announced that Brett Kissel will open for the country star on Aug. 9, and now fans will have Jesse Labelle to look forward to for the Aug.10 concert.

Labelle, who was born in Toronto, currently lives and works in Nashville.

He gained traction in Canada after his single Heartbreak Coverup received gold record certification. He has had three other singles in the Canadian country top 10 charts since.

Labelle has opened for acts such as Keith Urban and Brad Paisley.

Concert promoters say there are still tickets available for both shows.

This will be Brooks' first time headlining a concert in Regina and the first-ever country concert event at Mosaic Stadium. It's the only Canadian show on Brooks' stadium tour so far.

Brooks had played a series of shows in Saskatoon in 2016. He played six shows in four days.