Diagolon leader Jeremy MacKenzie back in Saskatoon court Friday for bail hearing

The leader of the controversial Diagolon movement will be back in a Saskatoon court later this week for a bail hearing, after making his first court appearance on multiple gun-related charges in Saskatoon provincial court on Monday.

Jeremy MacKenzie, 26, was charged in July with assault, pointing a firearm, use of a restricted weapon in a careless manner and mischief during an incident last November near Viscount, Sask. — a community about 75 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.

He was arrested last week at his home in Cole Harbour, N.S., on Canada-wide warrant and remains in custody.

The Nova Scotia man will be back in provincial court Friday at 11 a.m. for a bail hearing.

The charges he now faces are one of a number of legal issues for MacKenzie.

RCMP say they are also investigating him for suggesting on a podcast that he wanted to rape Anaida Poilievre, the wife of Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre.

MacKenzie has claimed the remark was a joke.

He's also facing other charges in Nova Scotia.

In March, he was charged with mischief, along with criminal harassment and intimidation of a health professional during an anti-mask protest at the home of Nova Scotia's chief medical health officer.

And in June, Mackenzie was charged with 13 firearms-related offences, after RCMP said a January search of a home in Pictou County, N.S., turned up five restricted guns, prohibited ammunition magazines, ammunition and body armour.

Diagolon, the organization MacKenzie leads, was identified in a House of Commons report as an ideologically motivated and violent extremist organization.

There are also connections between Diagolon and extremists who were arrested at the Coutts, Alta., border crossing during the February convoy protest.