Remains confirmed to be those of Regina woman Jenaya Wapemoose

Police are confirming that the body of 22-year-old Jenaya Wapemoose has been located northeast of Regina.

After working in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroner's Service, Regina police service confirmed Saturday that remains found on Oct. 26 were Wapemoose's.

Police say the woman's family has been notified and the investigators, alongside RPS victim services, continue to offer support and referrals to resources.

Wapemoose was last seen on March 27, police said in an Oct. 28 news release. She had been on social media as recently as April 7, they said, and was reported missing by her family in May.

Regina police Chief Evan Bray said on Monday their investigation into the disappearance of Wapemoose led to the discovery of human remains northeast of Regina last week, but noted that the identity still had to be confirmed forensically.

He also offered his condolences to her family.

"Since she's been reported missing there has been a lot of community effort, along with our investigative effort, to try and locate Jenaya. These are very tough times for families and for friends and for a community," he said.

Two people were arrested on Friday and Saturday of last week in connection with the death.

Eric Lee Alvin Kakakaway, 23, is charged with second-degree murder and offering an indignity to a human body.

Jeannette Mavis Kakakaway, 30, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Both appeared in provincial court in Regina last week.