School division to discuss name change for Jean Vanier School after reports of sexual abuse by namesake

The Regina Catholic School Division says it is aware that Canadian religious figure Jean Vanier sexually abused several women, but that it's still too early to say whether his name will be removed from Regina's Jean Vanier School.

Jean Vanier L'Arche, an organization that has people with and without intellectual disabilities live together in communities around the world.

Earlier this month, L'Arche released reports about sexual abuse by Vanier involving six adult women who did not have disabilities.

A spokesperson for the school division said there must be consultations with stakeholders first and that could take a while.

"Our first thoughts are for the victims and all victims of abuse. Their courage displayed is incredible," the spokesperson said in an email.

Jean Vanier, the founder of L'arche, died last year in Paris at age 90. (Lefteris Pitarakis/The Canadian Press/The Associated Press)

'Deeply shocked'

L'Arche Saskatoon's community leader Wyndham Thiessen said the organization's first priority right now is to share the news.

He said the organization has been "making space for people to share how this impacts them and touches them."

"I was deeply shocked," Thiessen said. "It doesn't jive with the man I thought I knew. It betrays the values that are at the centre of our organization."

He said he knew last December the report was going to be released and that he's grateful to L'Arche International for commissioning the inquiry.

"I'm grateful for their transparency, their honesty. The goal is to know the truth. It's a hard truth but if we're going to move forward, we need to know the truth."

