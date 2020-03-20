Jason Paul Thorne, deemed high risk to reoffend, released to Regina's Heritage neighbourhood

Regina police say a man who has a history of sexual offences and reoffending, and poses a high risk for sexual offences against female children, is now living in Regina's Heritage neighbourhood.

In a news release Friday, the Regina Police Service said 43-year-old Jason Paul Thorne's prospects for reduction of his risk through treatment was "poor."

Thorne is described as five feet nine inches tall and 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Thorne is on statutory release at a home where he can be supervised starting on Friday. He's scheduled to resume a long-term supervision order on June 20, 2020.

There are several conditions tied to his release. He must:

Follow a treatment plan.

Not be in the presence of any child under the age of 18 unless accompanied by someone who is aware of his criminal history.

Not attend any places where children under the age of 18 gather.

Abstain from use of intoxicants, alcohol and drugs aside from prescribed medications.

Follow a psychiatric counselling and medication regime.

Not to purchase, acquire or possess pornography.

Report all sexual and non-sexual relationships.

Reside at an approved community correctional centre or a community residential facility.

Not associate with known criminals.

Police said the information was released Friday to allow the public to take preventative measures and asked the public not to embark on any form of vigilantism against Thorne.

Anyone looking to report an incident where Thorne is believed to be in violation of his conditions is asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.