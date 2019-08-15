Regina police warn public about release of sex offender with high risk to reoffend

Police in Regina are warning the public about the release of a man who is considered high risk to reoffend.

Jason Paul Thorne, 42, has a criminal history of sexual offences and poses a high risk to reoffend, according to a police news release issued on Wednesday.

Police said the man poses a high risk to commit sexual acts against female children.

"The prospects for reduction of his risk through treatment interventions are poor," the release said.

Thorne is under statutory release and is scheduled to resume his long-term supervision order on Sept. 9, 2019.

Police encouraged members of the public to avoid taking any vigilante measures or unreasonable conduct against Thorne.

Thorne must abide by specific special conditions, including attending a treatment plan or program covering sexual deviancy and substance abuse. Thorne is not allowed to purchase or consume alcohol or drugs, aside from his prescribed medication.

He is not allowed to be near children younger than 18 unless he has been approved to do so and is accompanied by an adult who knows his criminal history.

Thorne must follow psychiatric counselling and medication regime dictated by a clinician and attend pre-arranged psychological counselling sessions.

He is not allowed to be near places where children congregate. Thorne is also required to report any intimate relationships to his parole officer.

Thorne was last convicted of a crime against another person, assault, in 2005. His conviction for sexual assault and sexual assault causing bodily harm happened in 1998.