Jenny McKay died of blood loss brought on by injuries to her neck: medical expert

WARNING: Story contains graphic content.

Tears fell from both Jenny and Jason McKay's family members as they sat in the court gallery and listened to a medical doctor describe the violent injuries Jenny suffered before — and after — her death.

Jason, 47, is pleading not-guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his 33-year-old wife. He was arrested in September 2017 after police were called to the McKay home for a welfare check. Officers testified that they found Jason covered in blood as Jenny's body lay cold in the kitchen.

Dr. Thambirajah Balachandra, a forensic pathologist, testified Friday as the first week of the trial-by-judge came to an end at Regina's Court of Queen's Bench.

He confirmed a knife was still in Jenny's chest when he received her body for examination at the Pasqua Hospital. The medical expert said Jenny was stabbed 11 times to varying levels of severity in the chest after she died.

Balachandra concluded that she died because of blood loss brought on by injuries to her neck, particularly a stab wound that punctured her jugular and a cut wound across her lower neck.

"The weapon moved transversely across the neck, multiple times," Balachandra said, describing the cut.

Balachandra was based in Regina on locum when he examined Jenny but he works in Edmonton and was testifying at court via video connection. Emotions intensified in the already tense courtroom when the camera fixed on the doctor panned down slightly, revealing a photograph of Jenny's wounded face and body on the screen.

The doctor found "defensive" wounds on her hands, multiple stab wounds to the neck, a stab wound to the stomach and another to her left thigh. Jenny's body also showed multiple abrasions and superficial cuts.

Balachandra said it was difficult to determine the exact time of death or how long it took for death to occur, while under cross examination by defence lawyer Thomas Hynes. However, he said that after Jenny suffered the wounds to the neck she could have died "after five minutes."