Jason McKay testifies he heard strange voice say 'kill her' before stabbing his wife twice

Jason McKay testified that he heard instructions from a growly voice before he stabbed his wife twice with a jagged dagger.

"Kill her, she has no heart,'" he heard, according to his testimony.

Jason, 47, spoke in his own defence on Thursday at Regina's Court of Queen's bench. McKay is on trial for second-degree murder for the 2017 death of his wife, Jenny. He said that on Sept.5, 2017, Jenny was upset after being fired, so they drank Twisted Teas together at home before grabbing two bottles of wine.

Jason testified his memory becomes unclear after the point he was sipping on the first glass of wine with Jenny at their kitchen table.

"I don't know if I blacked out or... it's just the last thing I remember," he said.

Then he began to describe a series of blackouts. It began with Jenny on top of him, with a 20 inch dagger in her hand, dressed in a black cloak.

He told court that his next memory is of Jenny on the floor — in her pink shirt.

"I heard voices telling me to 'kill her, she has no heart.'" He said he watched himself crawl toward her as he then "grabbed the dagger and stabbed her twice in the neck."

He said the next thing he remembers is being at the kitchen table with Jenny, as a second Jenny lay on the floor. McKay went on to describe two men and one woman in dark clothing entering his home, with the woman saying "DOA."

Crown prosecutor Adam Breker noted McKay's testimony of "visions" differed from what he told police officers after his arrest..

Jason said he had no memory of speaking with police after his arrest.

Crown prosecutor Adam Breker questioned why Jason did not mention hallucinations cloaks, daggers or dark figures in the home over the course of interviews with police.

Breker referred to Jason telling a police officer that he remembered Jenny on top of him wielding a steak knife. Jason had said he grabbed her arms and was able to tossed it aside. He asked why his memory had apparently changed.

"Is it possible that it's just come to you within the last seven days?" Breker asked.

Throughout examination, Jason maintained that he was plagued by memory gaps after the first sip of wine.

Alcohol and medication

Jason had been on anti-depressants for months at the time of Jenny's death. He said he believed the pills had caused hallucinations, delusions and out-of-body experiences. He had previously told police he needed his medication because it made him "level."

When asked by Hynes if he thought what happened had been real, Jason said no.

"It was like a dream," he said.

Jason told Hynes that he did not willingly kill his wife, but that he will be forever remorseful.

Pharmacology expert Steven Richardson testified that it was possible McKay had "islands of memory in the sea of amnesia" based on the knowledge that he had consumed four cans of Twisted Tea, some red wine and his anti-depressants.

"In a period of amnesia, he would not be able to appreciate the consequences of his actions," Richardson said.

Breker will cross examine the expert on Friday.