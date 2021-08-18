2nd man charged in death of Regina's Jason Lee Bird

A second man has been charged in the death of Regina's Jason Lee Bird.

Okimaw Russell Night-Fox, 32, appeared in provincial court Wednesday morning on a count of first-degree murder.

Earlier this month, Terrance Desnomie was charged with the same crime.

Bird, 33, died in hospital after being found injured at a home in the 800 block of Princess Street on July 15.

Night-Fox is also charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Bird's death was Regina's eighth homicide of 2021. Police said they continue to investigate.