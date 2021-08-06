Murder charge laid in Regina's most recent homicide

A 27-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Regina's most recent homicide.

Terrance Desnomie is accused of killing Jason Bird, 33, last month. On July 15, police were called to a home on the 800 block of Princess Street in Regina around 5:00 a.m. CST. They found Bird there injured. He later died in hospital.

Regina Police said investigation led officers to Desnomie, who is from the Fort Qu'Appelle area. On Wednesday, they arrested Desnomie.

He faces charges of first-degree murder, possession of stolen property (auto), and possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace.

Desnomie was slated to appear in court on Friday.