Trucker who caused Broncos crash likely to be deported after sentence: lawyer

An immigration lawyer says the truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash in Saskatchewan is likely to be deported to India right after he serves his sentence.

Lorne Waldman, who is based in Toronto and is not involved in the case, says there's little 30-year-old Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, of Calgary, can do to remain in Canada.

Waldman says permanent residents such as Sidhu cannot remain in the country if they commit a crime for which the maximum sentence is at least 10 years or their jail sentence is more than six months.

And he says that with a term of more than six months, there's no right to appeal a deportation order.

Sidhu is to be sentenced today in Melfort, Sask., for dangerous driving after pleading guilty in January.

His transport truck barreled through a stop sign and into the path of the junior hockey team's bus last April. The ensuing crash killed 16 people and injured 13 others.