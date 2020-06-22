This Indigenous History Month, one Saskatchewan man has been turning to social media to educate about Canada's treatment of Indigenous people.

Jaris Swidrovich, a member of the Yellow Quill First Nation, has accumulated over a thousand new followers and hundreds of shares since mid-June as he has been posting facts about Indigenous history and contemporary life.

"The engagements have been really exclusively positive," he said. "I received a lot of direct messages from people who are teachers or in different professions, asking what they can do or why they didn't learn [these things] in accounting school or a medical program.

"I'm really pleased and happy that something seemingly so simple has made this much of an impact."

One of Swidrovich's posts from earlier this week briefly explained the history behind Jordan's Principle and another discussed the nutritional experiments performed on Indigenous children in residential schools in the 1940s and '50s.

"The nutritional experiments … that was brand-new information for so many people," he said. "I've had a number of registered dietitians from across the country and elsewhere reach out and say 'I had no idea. Why wasn't I taught this in my nutrition school?'"

Swidrovich says people frequently ask why they didn't learn these facts about Indigenous life during their schooling.

He thinks it largely comes down to the people who have the power to change the curriculum — educators, administrators and textbook authors.

"I think that having a lower number of Indigenous educators and people in decision-making positions within the education system has an impact," he said.

"I recently just saw a post about education in Alberta and the ethnicities of authors of textbooks, and it was so overwhelmingly white. … We're not hearing from the right voices about the right stories all throughout our education."

Through social media campaigns like this one and through giving presentations across the country Swidrovich is working on changing that narrative.

But he says more needs to happen.

"It wasn't long ago that I was on CBC to talk about a crossword that my niece had in school that was quite racist. And we heard about similar assignments in Moose Jaw and other places around Saskatchewan where there's outdated curriculum material."

Listen to Jaris Swidrovich talk about his social media campaign on CBC's Saskatoon Morning.