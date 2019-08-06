Perogies, bannock, spaghetti: Regina kids whip up Canadian classics with Japanese visitors

The cooking class was lively and full of excitement on Monday morning as students were cooking up different foods at six different stations.

Canadian and Japanese students, from middle school up to Grade 9, whipped up everything from mini doughnuts and French toast to perogies and bannock.

It's part of the Regina-Fujioka Student Exchange Program that connects students from the two cities. The program has been running for more than 25 years, with trips alternating between Fujioka and Regina. This summer, the cities signed a friendship agreement to show their support for one another.

Regina's Marika Falconer was excited to see the Japanese youth arrive.

"I love experiencing different cultures," Falconer said.

Cooking with the Japanese students helps build those connections, she said, adding it also offers her more time to spend with her buddy, Kahorouko.

The students at each station made sure to make enough of each food for everyone to try. (Heidi Atter/CBC) Bannock, French toast and grilled cheese were just some of the items the Japanese students learned how to make. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

"I know that when I go to Japan, there's going to be a whole bunch of different foods that I haven't tried," she said. "It totally shows what kind of food they like to make and eat so I guess that would just show the same thing here."

"Food is what ties every single family together, every single day," Dion McArthur, chair of the hosting committee, said. "Every one of these kids can learn to cook it so that when they go home, they can cook for their families there."

Dion McArthur is the chair of the hosting committee for the Regina-Fujioka student exchange program. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

McArthur donned his Saskatchewan Roughriders apron and was going from table to table helping with the cooking class.

"I didn't see a kid without a smile on their face," he said. "We saw dirty hands, dirty faces. We saw them working as a team together and now everybody is walking around, inhaling the food."

The Canadian and Japanese youth were split into groups that included a mix of people from both countries. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

McArthur got involved after his son heard about the program at school. His son is one of the 25 students who will travel to Japan next year. This year, McArthur's family is hosting one of the Japanese students at their home.

"He has really done well so far with his Japanese student. They don't speak each other's language but they get along," McArthur said.

McArthur said cooking teaches the students more than just how to follow a recipe.

"They understand that we can all work together to get stuff done," he said. "And these kids will be friends with each other for the rest of their life."

Grilled cheese was one of the items the Canadian students taught the Japanese students how to make. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Aine Kuroswa was nervous to come to Regina as her English isn't the best, she said, even as she said she was enjoying her stay.

"[The] nature is beautiful and people are kind," she said in English. "I want to talk with many people."

The Japanese and Canadian students made fried and boiled perogies. It was a first for some of the Canadian students as well. (Heidi Atter/CBC) While the Canadian youth were teaching the Japanese youth how to cook, the Japanese youth were teaching some of the Canadian youth how to use chopsticks. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

When the cooking was all finished, the youth shared their food with each different station so everyone could sample some of the dishes.

The main difference McArthur noticed was that some foods, such as doughnuts, were too sweet for the Japanese students.

"They probably eat more balanced foods, we just eat whatever," Regina's Daysha Garner said with a laugh.