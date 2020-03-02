Minifie Lecture presenter Jana Pruden talks journalism's resilience in a changing world

Jana Pruden has made her living as a journalist, despite being told since she started in the late '90s that she had missed the golden age and was in a dying industry.

"Basically [I was told], 'it's dead, all the great journalism has been done, there's no future, this is a joyless business, and you know, get out if you can,'" Pruden said while speaking to Stefani Langenegger on CBC Saskatchewan's The Morning Edition.

Pruden is in Regina to deliver this year's Minifie Lecture, titled Give Me Rewrite: Drafting a New Future for Journalism, at the University of Regina Tuesday.

She said negativity about the state of journalism has endured for young reporters through the years. But so has the business, even if it has changed immensely.

"I mean, it really astounds me that when I started [in] this business, if someone liked a story, they would cut it out and mail it to their aunt and it would stay on her fridge until it fell off or got swept away or something," she said with a laugh.

"Now, our stories can have real legs and they can also stay around for a really long time."

Change has brought some difficulty, Pruden said. She called the news of job losses, shuttered outlets and news deserts "devastating." At the same time, she said people are starting to recognize that things cost money to make, including journalism.

"We're seeing subscriptions rates to some places go up," she said.

"There's, in some cases, an individual journalist working alone [and people say] 'oh, I like this journalist's work, I support them, I'm going to give them money through Patreon' and that's something we couldn't have imagined as a funding model 10 years ago."

Pruden said she hopes her lecture can give context.

"When we hear people talk about how great the good old days were, we think we missed something amazing," she said.

"The history of journalism is a little bit different than that. We're not the greatest reporters of our own history."