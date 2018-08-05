The community where a 13-year-old girl was injured during a bear takedown has seen more of the animal than usual this year.

The girl was taken to hospital Friday after being hit by a bullet fragment near Jan Lake, Sask., while a conservation officer and a member of the public were trying to kill four bears that were up in a tree.

The Ministry of Environment said it has dealt with multiple bear incidents in the area recently, including the live-trapping of a bear last week.

Eda Wilburn, president of the Jan Lake Community Association and a local camp owner, was the one who called the conservation officer for help dealing with the bears.

She said she's seen about a dozen bears this year, a dramatic increase from years previous.

Wilburn said the booming bear population is likely due to last year's forest fires, which killed much of the vegetation outside of the community.

"There's a very small area that's actually green and not burned, so it is my feeling that there is no habitat for the bears so they're all pushing into a very small area that they're able to live and have food," Wilburn said.

She said the community is fearful of the bears, which have come close to the 60-site campground and three resorts.

"This resort area is full of people, and over half of them are probably small children," said Wilburn. "The bears are definitely a hazard."

She said campers have been advised to keep their garbage hidden and to keep an eye on their children.

"When the bears become complacent with human beings, if they get into garbage in the area, they develop kind of a no-fear attitude toward humans and so it can result in a very volatile situation," she said.

Civilian assists conservation officer

The Ministry of Environment conservation officer that Wilburn called in on Friday used a shotgun to fire upwards at the bears.

Wiburn said she was advised to call conservation officers if there were any bear problems. It's something she still stands by.

"Nobody likes to see an animal put down and when such things happen it's basically down to a last resort," she said. "You don't want people taking situations into their own hands, and they are the people that are trained and skilled to look after situations such as this and that's the route to go."

A member of the public shot one of the bears with his own gun when it fell to the ground.

The girl who was injured was standing in the back of a half-ton truck about 75 metres away and was hit by a ricochet bullet fragment from one of the shotgun discharges.

All four bears were killed.

Paul Spasoff, a spokesperson with the Ministry of Environment, said the incident is under investigation, both by the ministry and Pelican Narrows RCMP.

He did not give specific information on why a member of the public was involved with the bear takedown or why the young girl was close enough to become injured.

He told CBC News that citizens generally become involved when a situation is being dealt with by an officer in a remote community.

"It's not uncommon for other people to assist when required," he said.

Jan Lake is located about 30 kilometres south of Pelican Narrows, Sask.