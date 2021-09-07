James Smith Cree Nation shooting suspect charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder

A man accused of three shootings in the James Smith Cree Nation over the long weekend has been formally charged.

Shawn Moostoos, 33, is accused of shooting two people dead and leaving another person seriously injured on Sunday evening. That third victim was last known to be in hospital with their serious injuries, but was expected to survive.

Sunday's incident prompted an alert on the province's emergency alert system.

Melfort RCMP say Moostoos has now been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and another count of attempted murder.

He is also facing another charge of discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life.

RCMP say they found Moostoos Monday at a home in Melfort, which is about 40 kilometres southeast of James Smith Cree Nation. He was arrested without incident.

Moostoos remains in custody and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on the charges Wednesday morning in Nipawin.