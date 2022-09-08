Sask. First Nations leaders to speak on attacks at James Smith Cree Nation

James Smith Cree Nation's chief and other Saskatchewan First Nations leaders are scheduled to speak at a news conference Thursday morning, the day after the man accused of a stabbing rampage was arrested and then died.

RCMP say Myles Sanderson was arrested near Rosthern, Sask., at about 3:30 p.m. CST Wednesday. RCMP say he went into medical distress shortly after the arrest and and was pronounced dead at a hospital in Saskatoon.

Ten people were left dead and another 18 were injured in the James Smith Cree Nation area and the nearby village of Weldon, Sask., over the Labour Day weekend. Those tallies do not include Myles or his brother, Damien Sanderson, who was also facing charges before he was found dead on Monday.

Thursday's news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. CST on James Smith Cree Nation. Expected speakers include James Smith Chief Wally Burns, Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte of Prince Albert Grand Council, Chief Bobby Cameron of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations and others.

James Smith Cree Nation is about 170 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

Support is available for anyone affected by the latest reports. You can talk to a mental health professional via Wellness Together Canada by calling 1-866-585-0445 or text WELLNESS to 686868 for youth or 741741 for adults. It is free and confidential.

The Hope for Wellness hotline offers immediate help to Indigenous people across Canada. Mental health counselling and crisis support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-855-242-3310 or by online chat at www.hopeforwellness.ca.