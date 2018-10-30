2 dead on James Smith Cree Nation, no risk to public: RCMP
RCMP are investigating two suspicious deaths on the James Smith Cree Nation but say there is no risk to the public.
Man and woman, both 19, found dead early Wednesday morning
Two 19-year-olds from the James Smith Cree Nation are dead and RCMP are investigating, according to a press release.
Police found a man and woman after being called to a home after 2 a.m. CST Wednesday morning. Both were declared dead at the scene.
Police say the deaths are "suspicious" but noted there is no risk to the public.
The investigation is in the early stages. RCMP said updates will be available if more information arises.