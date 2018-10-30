2 dead on James Smith Cree Nation, no risk to public: RCMP

Two 19-year-olds from the James Smith Cree Nation are dead and RCMP are investigating, according to a press release.

Police found a man and woman after being called to a home after 2 a.m. CST Wednesday morning. Both were declared dead at the scene.

Police say the deaths are "suspicious" but noted there is no risk to the public.

The investigation is in the early stages. RCMP said updates will be available if more information arises.