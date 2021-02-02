Renowned Regina philanthropist Jacqueline Shumiatcher dead at 97

Jacqueline Shumiatcher, a Regina philanthropist famous for her generosity, died Monday. She was 97.

Shumiatcher was passionate about the arts.

In 2014, she donated 1,310 pieces of art to the University of Regina. Valued at around $3 million, the donation was made from works collected by Shumiatcher and her late husband, Morris Shumiatcher, over several decades.

She also gave her time and money to the MacKenzie Art Gallery, the University of Regina and the Regina Symphony Orchestra.

Shumiatcher and her husband also helped with the creation of the MacKenzie as a gallery space.

She was awarded the Order of Canada in 2017.

Shumiatcher was born in France in 1923 and moved to Canada when she was a young child.

