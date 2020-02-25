Sask. student in Italy during coronavirus outbreak says classes cancelled, groceries being stockpiled

The number of coronavirus cases outside of China is growing. With more than 260 confirmed cases, Italy now has the highest number of reported cases outside of Asia.

Most are in the Lombardy region, of which Milan is the capital. That happens to be where Weyburn's Kate Andrews, 28, is studying for her master's degree.

On Monday, she got an email from her school that all classes and activities would be suspended for a week. The University of Bocconi said it was a decision made by all universities in the region with recommendation from the Ministry of Health.

In a statement, the universities said everything will be back to normal on March 2, unless authorities advise otherwise.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 80,000 people globally, causing around 2,700 deaths, mainly in China. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

About a dozen towns in Italy are effectively under lockdown and ten people have died of the virus.

Andrews said many people in Milan are wearing masks and grocery store shelves are being stripped bare. Public events have been cancelled and Milan's cathedral is closed to tourists.

Andrew, second from right, is from Weyburn but has been living in Milan since January and attending the University of Bocconi. (Submitted by Kate Andrews)

She said residents haven't been given much instruction, other than to self-isolate if they've been to areas of Italy currently facing an outbreak.

"There might be a little bit of panicking going on," she said. "It seems that people want to be prepared just in case things escalate.

"And we don't really know what could happen so I guess that's probably the reason for trying to stock up on things."

Andrews said she is considering coming back to Canada but hasn't made definite plans.

She said she doesn't want to end up trapped like some students in China.

"That would be very, very difficult and I can't imagine what that must be like. I guess for my specific situation I'm hopeful that it doesn't escalate to that point, but ... you never know."

Andrews says people all over Milan are wearing face masks in hopes of protecting themselves from coronavirus. Some are makeshift masks, like the one shown. (Submitted by Kate Andrews)

The Government of Canada put out a notice on COVID-19 in Italy on Tuesday.

"If you travel to Italy, take precautions against respiratory and other illnesses, and seek medical attention if you become sick," the website says.

The Public Health Agency of Canada has rated the risk in Italy a Level 2, meaning travellers should practise special health precautions. Notices at this level are issued if there is an outbreak in a limited area.

In Canada, there are 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19. So far there are none in Saskatchewan.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says protocol is unchanged.

Anyone who has travelled from the Hubei province of China that includes Wuhan, China, needs to self-isolate for 14 days. There are no quarantine guidelines for those returning from Italy.

The SHA said the risk of COVID-19 to Canadians remains low.