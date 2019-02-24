'It's a beautiful day'; Sharing moments of winter joy to warm up spirits in Sask.

CBC's Blue Sky on Friday, February 22nd was all about happy places in winter and finding moments of joy to combat the winter blues. People pointed to everything from potted plants, good books, hiking and art as their joyful winter moments.

Here are some of the callers from the show.

Winter is a mindset, said Carl Yuworski from Prince Albert.

"Winter for me does not start until January 1st and then as of February 14, I don't care what's happening," he said. "It's getting warmer."

"I go for a run in the wintertime. The sun is shining. It's a beautiful day. Any day you can see the sun is a good day."

"Everything nice and white," Yuworski said. "The hoarfrost on the trees is just like big fluffy marshmallows. The sun is shining. That voice is singing and it's a beautiful day."

Red flowers were on display this Winter at the Regina Floral Conservatory. (Mike Zartler/CBC)

The Regina Floral Conservatory is Joanne Sens' happy place. She's been volunteering there for about 20 years.

"It brings you joy every time because you get your lungs full of oxygen and just to see the flowers and how it changes so continually and you can walk around and see a different thing every time you walk around."

"It's a very healing place. You just feel so healed when you leave and think 'OK I can handle the world'," Sens said.

Sens said the conservatory had almost 100 people daily over the winter break.

"That's really really good because we were unknown for a long time," Snes said. "They just come to visit and sit and enjoy it for a couple hours. Some people draw. Some people take pictures...just relax and feel revived."

Spring arrives for the conservatory around February 28th, she said.

"We have about 5000 tulips all sleeping in the basement and they're coming up. So those tulips from the daffodils in the center area will be going in," she said. "It will feel like spring as soon as you walk in."

Alexa Joy said she finds winter joy in her pets and exploring the Saskatoon trails. (Submitted by Alexa Joy )

"It's through my pets," Alexa Joy called in from Saskatoon. "I have a dog. I have a horse and you know what—they gotta get out there and they've got to exercise and you get me up and off the couch and moving."

"Just keep your mind active and you'll totally forget about how cold it is outside."

Her dog constantly eats the snow, Joy said, and they have to watch him when he goes outside.

"You know bundled him up, bundle yourself up and hit the dog park. [Saskatoon's] river is absolutely gorgeous in the winter so it's worth getting out there."

Alexa Joy said people just need to bundle up their pets and themselves to enjoy winter like she does with her two dogs. (Submitted by Alexa Joy )

Dwain Drew from Carrot River said when the weather gets cold, it's time to get in the kitchen.

"Soon as I hear CBC broadcasting live it's minus 30 let alone what it is with the wind chill, on clicks my baking switch," he said.

"I do things like homemade stew, brownies, biscuits for brunch, cinnamon buns, fudge and even go as far as to scoop up a big pail of that white cold snow and make my own ice cream."

"I use the excuse that when it's cold I have more calories so that eases my conscience there a little bit but it also warms your house and makes your house smell just wonderful for the whole day," Drew said.

The rink in Regina's Victoria Park is one place in Regina people can get some ice time. (Regina Downtown Business Improvement District/Twitter)

Estevan's Nadine Elson said she tries to get out and keep busy during the winter but finds joy at home as well.

"We had some nasty cold days where windchill got to minus 46 and stuff and on those days I made sure that the curtains were closed so I couldn't see how cold it looked outside," she said.

"I had gotten this wonderful new throw at Christmas time," Elson said. "It was like a fake fur throw and I had a great book and I loaded all the CD player with all the CDs that I'd gotten from the music festival that I attended in the summertime so it was kind of like ode to the summer that will be coming soon and staying warm."