'It is beautiful': Former convent opens as seniors' home in Humboldt, Sask.

The former St. Elizabeth convent in Humboldt, Sask. sat empty for six years before it was given new life in November, reopening its doors as a seniors' facility. The new care home is called The Elizabeth. It's the result of one woman's pursuit to keep seniors mentally active.

Humboldt resident Agnes Pratchler led the charge to convert the old brick building into a seniors' home, but the idea didn't start out that way.

Pratchler said her brother-in-law was living in a seniors' complex in Humboldt when he started to get forgetful.

"He was getting a bit of dementia," she said.

Pratchler said her brother-in-law would stay in his suite and watch the weather forecast on TV until one day he wandered off. She was at the care home when he came back and asked for something to eat.

"We were in trouble," Pratchler said. "Dementia is the curse of the elderly."

In their history book, "The Prairie Does Flourish", the St. Elizabeth sisters say the convent was originally started by three sisters who came to Humboldt from Kalgenfurt, Austria in 1911. (Submitted by Agnes Pratchler)

"I knew the issue was there was nothing for these seniors to do at this senior complex." she said. "They sat, they played cards in the evening — that's the entertainment and that is a prime bed of growth for dementia."

Pratchler told others about the situation and they banded together to create a new place for seniors where their brains could be properly stimulated.

"It was just a small project we were going to do to make life easier and better quality for the seniors," she said.

Soon after, Pratchler said developers toured the former St. Elizabeth convent and said it would cost the same to tear it down as it would to build it up. It was the perfect place.

“My purpose in life is to help people.” said Agnes Pratchler (right), pictured here with her husband John. (Submitted by Agnes Pratchler )

Next up, Pratchler met with the Ministry of Health, Saskatchewan Housing and the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

The provincial and federal governments provided a little more $1 million combined to help fund the project.

"The Elizabeth will give seniors the stability, comfort, and safety they need and enable them to remain close to family and friends," wrote minister of social services, Paul Merriman in a statement when the facility opened on Nov. 16. "This unique project provides safe and affordable housing to seniors in need."

Now, five years after dreaming up the project, Pratchler lives in The Elizabeth seniors' home with her husband John.

Agnes and John Pratchler now live in The Elizabeth seniors' home together. Agnes said it was John's idea to move in so that there would be someone taking care of her. (Submitted by Agnes Pratchler)

Pratchler said 32 people currently live in the 40-unit building on 12th Avenue in Humboldt. Not all of the programs are up and running yet, but she said there are walking tours every morning, morning discussions, different games, TV shows and handicrafts.

"The birds [are] eating from the bird feeders ... and the deer, even now, they come and visit," she said. "It is gorgeous, it is beautiful. It's a castle."