1st-degree murder charge laid in May homicide: Regina police

A 24-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Isaiah Akachuk, who was the victim of Regina's third homicide in 2019.

Police say Jamie Ray William Munroe was charged after police investigated a string of drive-by shootings in May that left three people injured.

Akachuk was found lying on a sidewalk in the area of Seventh Avenue and Garnet Street and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Munroe is also facing 18 other charges, including seven counts of attempted murder with a gun, four counts of disguise with intent, three counts of armed robbery using a gun, attempted murder, pointing a gun, theft under $5,000, two counts of driving while prohibited, operating a vehicle while prohibited, failure to stop after an accident and fleeing from an officer.

Munroe is the second person to be charged in connection with those shootings. He appeared in a Regina provincial court on Thursday.

Another man, Donnelly Edward Nanaquatung, was arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with the drive-by shootings, police announced Wednesday.

Nanaquatung was charged with five counts of attempted murder using a firearm after that arrest. He is also charged with three counts of pointing a gun, three counts of disguise with intent, assault with a weapon and armed robbery using a gun.

He was also wanted in connection with an incident on the Muskowekwan First Nation where a man was allegedly run down by a stolen SUV and shot. Nanaqautung is facing an attempted murder charge in connection with that incident. RCMP say Nanaquatung is also facing charges of dangerous operation of motor vehicle and possession of firearm in a vehicle.

Munroe also faces charges related to the incident on Muskowekwan, including two counts of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, robbery, two counts of dangerous driving, possession of stolen property, four counts of breaching his conditions, operation of a vehicle while being pursued and failing to stop, and operation of a vehicle while being prohibited from doing so, RCMP said.

Two other men have been charged for the Muskowekwan incident.