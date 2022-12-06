Descendants of Métis leader James Isbister thrilled with plaque honouring his memory

The descendants of the Métis leader who helped found Prince Albert, Sask., are thrilled the Canadian government has honoured his memory.

Lindsay Isbister was watching the news when she found out the Government of Canada, along with Parks Canada and the City of Prince Albert, was dedicating a plaque her great, great uncle, James Isbister.

Isbister, of Mistawasis Nêhiyawak, paused the screen and waited for her parents to return to the house so they could all share the excitement.

"I just wanted to say that I'm very proud to be a descendant, and glad that the stories of James being the founder of Prince Albert are finally being acknowledged," Isbister said. "I'll be sharing this story with my children and family, and I plan on also doing more research."

The plaque, which was unveiled at Prince Albert's museum on Nov. 22, will eventually be placed on the former site of the Isbister Settlement, in the western part of the city on 19th Avenue.

Lindsay Isbister says the plaque has brought their family together as they go over family stories and learn more about their roots. The descendants of James Isbisters's younger brother, Robert Miles, are also proud of their family's history and happy to finally see it being recognized.

The Isbister family has received documents that are helping them learn about their roots. (Submitted by Lindsay Isbister)

James Isbister was born at Oxford House, Manitoba in 1833, the third child of John Isbister, a Scot who worked for the Hudson's Bay Co., and Frances Sinclair, a Métis. He died in Prince Albert in 1915.

James Isbister (Glenbow Museum, Calgary)

It is believed that isbister obtained his education at Red River Settlement, and was fluent in several languages, including Gaelic, Cree and Michif, the language of the Métis Nation.

In 1862, Isbister and his Métis spouse, Margaret Bear, founded the Isbister Métis Settlement, leading the community and establishing several farmsteads in the region over the ensuing decades. The Isbister Métis Settlement would eventually become the City of Prince Albert, Sask.

In the late 1870s and early 1880s, the federal government began land surveys that encroached on Métis land and Isbister became a leader in the movement to gain redress for Métis grievances.

He was one of four Métis delegates who travelled to Montana to ask Louis Riel to return from exile in the United States in order to lead the Métis protest movement in Canada.

Isbister supported the Métis cause but did not participate in the 1885 resistance. However, he made his feelings known in a letter to a newspaper editor:

"Mr. Editor, if Canada wants this country to be a free home for millions, as she freely advertises in the old country, let her not begin by tyrannizing over the native population and depriving the inhabitants of the Northwest Territories of their sacred rights as British subjects. Let her do thus and she will have no more trouble" — James Isbister

Throughout the struggle, he remained loyal to the Métis Nation and is recognized today as one of its influential leaders.