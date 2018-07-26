Irreplaceable regalia stolen from Regina man

Terence Friday has to put his love of powwow dancing on hold after his essential regalia was stolen Tuesday night.

Friday said the green suitcase holding his regalia was stolen from the trunk of his girlfriend's car when it was parked in downtown Regina on Rose Street. The window was smashed and nothing else was taken.

The 22-year-old has been a grass dancer for 12 years and had the irreplaceable pieces for four years.

"Dancing means the world to me," Friday said. "It will take a lot of time for me to be able to get the appropriate things in order to keep on dancing,"

The beadwork, which was stolen on July 24, 2018, was made half by his aunt and half by Friday himself. (Submitted by Terence Friday)

Sentimental value

Friday said a lot of hard work went into each piece and the beadwork alone took five months.

He said some of the designs were made by his late grandmother.

"I wanted a way for my kokum [grandmother] to live on; her designs would still be used today," Friday said.

The regalia was made to be versatile so Friday could dance in other categories. (Submitted by Terence Friday)

He said until the pieces are returned to him, he can only be a spectator at powwows.

"It's literally a piece of me, when it was stolen I felt a piece of me die inside," Friday said.

He said dancing has helped him through hard times and he was heartbroken when he realized the items could be gone forever.

Friday said a police report has been made.