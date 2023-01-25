Experts, front-liners push back after Regina police chief pitches involuntary detention for addictions

Front-line organizations and an expert in substance use are pushing back after Regina's chief of police floated a policy that would force people with drug addictions into treatment against their will

Barb Fornssler, an assistant professor at the University of Saskatchewan's School of Public Health, says there is little evidence to point to the approach working.

"Based on my research, expertise and knowledge with this kind of approach, it will not achieve the results that that folks are hoping for," Fornssler said.

Regina Police Chief Evan Bray floated the idea of involuntary treatment, or forced custody, this week at a meeting of the city's board of police commissioners.

Bray — who is set to retire at the end of the month — brought the topic up during a discussion on the increase of mental health and addictions-related calls throughout the city.

"A person is essentially not arrested for a criminal offence, but taken to a centre where they're going to receive the health and help that they require. But they're not leaving," Bray said after the meeting.

"They're there where they are going to be met with resources to help them, and try to find a way to get them healthy."

Bray acknowledged that the policy would likely be unpopular, but said he has brought it up during meetings between municipal leaders and the provincial government.

Involuntary treatment is already allowed under the province's Mental Health Services Act, but only in a limited number of extreme circumstances where an individual could pose a risk to themselves or others.

Applying it to people dealing with drug addictions would be something new in Saskatchewan and would require provincial legislation.

Alberta has been mulling introducing legislation permitting involuntary treatment.

The provincial government did not directly answer when asked by CBC this week whether it has considered legislation that would allow for involuntary treatment.

Instead, the Minister of Health wrote in a statement that it continues to work with the ministries of social services, education, advanced education, justice and correction to address the complex reality of mental health and addictions.

"The Government of Saskatchewan is aware of and continues to monitor efforts in other jurisdictions, including Alberta, and will continue to work with Saskatchewan's municipal leadership," the statement read.

Addictions, homelessness increasingly public

The inter-connected problems of addiction, mental health and homelessness have become increasingly public in Saskatchewan.

Mayors across the province have recently said the Saskatchewan government is not doing enough to address the probles.

Bray used the growing tent encampment outside of Regina city hall as an example of why involuntary treatment could be useful.

"Every day the province, social services and other supports are down there looking to sign people up. But there's a lot of people that are saying no thank you," said Bray.

"Yet there's a lot of people in the community, they're saying, what are we doing about helping this group of people, well, if they don't want this help, but they still need help?"

An homeless encampment has been established on the front lawn of Regina city hall. (Alexander Quon/CBC)

Opposition to involuntary treatment

Experts and organizations that deal with addictions on a daily basis say involuntary treatment is not the answer.

Shawn Fraser, executive director of the John Howard Society of Saskatchewan, said more funding for existing support services would better serve people dealing with addiction.

"I can see why it's an attractive idea that we could legislate people to clean up, but ultimately for it to work, people have to come to that conclusion themselves," said Fraser.

Fraser stressed that addictions are complicated and people often need to deal with the root causes of their trauma.

That takes time and can be helped by providing funding for things like mental health treatment, secure housing or access to shelters, he said.

"There's people all over the province that if the resources were there, they would try to access them," Fraser said.

Kayla DeMong, executive director of Prairie Harm Reduction, agreed.

She said that even if you were to force people into treatment, they would be likely to relapse if they do not have resources available to them once they get out.

DeMong also said people need to be able to maintain their dignity by making their own choice, not having it stripped away from them.

"At the root of it all is a person and is a human being, and they have to be treated like a human being, and they do have a right to choose what happens in their life," said DeMong.

Fornssler said expanding involuntary treatment to include those with addictions will only further stigmatize people who use substances.

It may even push people away from getting help, because they believe they could have their autonomy taken away from them if they seek assistance.

'We need to stop thinking about substance use through a justice lens and start understanding it as a health concern, which is primarily what it is," Fornssler said.