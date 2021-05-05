Southern Saskatchewan towns develop economic partnership to attract investors to the area

Ever wanted to get into buffalo production? What about investing in the development of a UNESCO World Heritage site or a pulse crop processing plant?

These are just a few of the investment options listed on the South Saskatchewan Ready website. South Saskatchewan Ready was developed to help plan for a post-coal economy in southern Saskatchewan and consists of nine communities that currently rely heavily on the coal industry for jobs and money.

"It is the largest industry right now and it brings in about $380 million to $400 million GDP per year, I believe," said Sean Wallace, managing director of South Saskatchewan Ready.

Coal reliant towns face uncertain economic future

The group of towns and rural municipalities (RMs) making up South Saskatchewan Ready includes Bengough, Rockglen, Willowbunch and Coronach as well as surrounding RMs.

All are facing an uncertain future with Ottawa's plan to phase-out coal-fired electricity by 2030. In Coronach, SaskPower's Poplar River power station and Colorado-based Westmoreland Mining's Poplar River mine fuel much of the town's economy. Coronach is about 200 kilometres south of Regina, near the United States border.

"So when the plants are shut down in 2030, there will be a loss of around $400 million in GDP, about 89-per-cent drop in household income and predicted 67-per-cent drop in population," Wallace said, citing statistics from the Town of Coronach's economic transition document.

South Saskatchewan Ready hopes to mitigate those losses.

It has identified four main economic sectors for investment in the area: agri-value, mining, green energy and tourism.

"We identified basically what our strengths are, what our available resources are, as well as the capacity we have," Wallace said.

In particular, he said opportunities exist surrounding agriculture and the ability to develop processing plants in the area.

"We ship our agricultural products offshore to be processed," he said.

"If we can do more of that here, I think that would be the best case scenario."

South Saskatchewan Ready has identified 45 different investment opportunities in the region. They range from short-term to long-term projects and have different probabilities of success, according to its website. The organization also received $2 million from the provincial government to assist with economic development in the region.

Agriculture was a main industry

Kelsey Manske, community development officer with the Town of Coronach and the RM of Hart Butte, said the town needs to plan for a future that doesn't include coal.

"Before we were a coal town, agriculture was one of the main industries. We still have natural resources in terms of energy. We could still be in the energy business. There's a lot of great infrastructure here," Manske said.

She said wind-power projects, greenhouses and a long-term tourism plan that includes a potential UNESCO World Heritage site are all on the table.

"It's kind of a long-term goal. It would be pretty unique if we could do it and work with some of the communities across the U.S. border to be an international travel site," she said, noting that Big Muddy already attracts many tourists to the area.

"We have a workforce that's definitely ready to go if we do get some investments, we have the people that are willing to support us. We're trying to be a very open minded community," Manske said.