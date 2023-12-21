Investigators determine causes of 2 fatal Regina house fires this month

The Regina fire department says causes have been determined for fatal fires on Dec. 9 and Dec. 20 in the city.

The Dec. 9 fire on the 800 block of Rae Street, in the city's North Central neighborhood, was caused by tampering with electrical distribution equipment and overloading an electrical device, according to a news release from the City of Regina.

Fire crews were called to that home around 8:30 a.m. CST that day and found it "completely engulfed in flames," a release from the time said.

Two people taken from the second floor of the house were declared dead on scene, deputy fire chief Dustin McCullough said.

The Dec. 20 fire on the 2100 block of Winnipeg Street was determined to be intentionally set, the fire department said at the time.

Firefighters arriving on scene found flames and smoke coming through the roof. Once they were able to get the fire under control, they located two people dead on the second floor.

The Regina fire and police departments are still investigating the two fires, the release said.