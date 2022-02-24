Investigation underway in Regina after possible fatal fire

Investigators in Regina are working at the scene of what appears to have been a fatal house fire northwest of the city's downtown on Thursday morning.

According to a tweet from the fire department, crews were called to the home in the 2700 block of 10th Avenue just before 2 a.m. CST.

When firefighters arrived, there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the multi-unit house, the tweet said.

An estimated four neighbouring residents had to evacuate their suites and were being assisted by Mobile Crisis Services, a Regina Fire and Protective Services spokesperson told CBC News.

The spokesperson added that no one was taken to hospital, but crews located one victim.

Regina police are currently in the process of identifying the victim, the spokesperson said.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.