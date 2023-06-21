Investigation of man facing 14 murder charges in Ontario extended to Saskatchewan

The investigation of an Ontario man charged with 14 counts of second-degree murder for allegedly selling poison and aiding multiple deaths in Ontario has been extended to Saskatchewan.

Peel Regional Police allege that beginning in late 2020, Kenneth Law operated several websites that were used to sell sodium nitrite and other items that can be used for self harm.

Sodium nitrite is a common food preservative that's deadly at high levels. Investigators have said that Law allegedly sent at least 1,200 packages to people in more than 40 countries.

York Regional Police said in August they believe about 160 packages were allegedly sent by Law to addresses in Canada. At least three Saskatchewan communities received those packages, according to police in of Moose Jaw, Saskatoon and Regina.

Moose Jaw police say they have an active investigation connected with the Ontario case.

"We suspect, but have not confirmed, there is a connection with one of our files that relates to the Peel Regional Police Service investigation," the Moose Jaw Police Service said in an emailed response.

The Saskatoon Police Service says it has been in contact with Peel police and are assisting its investigation where possible.

"We do have information to suggest that kits were sold to residents in Saskatoon and that one person, believed to have received a kit, died," a spokesperson said in an emailed response.

In the email, SPS said it doesn't expect a charge to be laid because of insufficient evidence.

When asked what evidence they lack, the SPS said its investigation is part of a larger probe so it can't provide any further comment.

In August, officials with the Regina Police Service (RPS) said investigators in Ontario had identified a potential victim in Regina.

Law was believed to have sent at least one package to a person in Regina, the city's interim police chief confirmed.

RPS says it worked with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service to re-examine a previous death investigation in Regina based on the information that was shared by authorities in Ontario related to the Law investigation.

"That re-examination/investigation determined that the death was not connected to Kenneth Law," the RPS spokesperson said in an emailed response, adding it has no investigation currently targeting Law

The Saskatchewan RCMP say it is unaware of any current charges against Law within its jurisdiction.

Official records and statements along with media reports and interviews with families conducted by CBC News suggest Law's activities might be linked to 117 deaths worldwide. So far, 88 of those deaths have been in the U.K.

Authorities in New Zealand, France, Ireland, Italy, Germany and Switzerland have all confirmed Law shipped packages to addresses in their respective countries.

