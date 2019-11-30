More than a year later, no charges laid but investigation continuing into death of Montreal Lake woman

No charges have been laid in the death of a 25-year-old Montreal Lake Cree Nation killed more than a year ago, but police are continuing their investigation, a Crown prosecutor says.

And two men arrested after fleeing from the car in which Trina Bird was found dead are still facing charges, the prosecutor says — but not in connection with Bird's death.

Bird was found inside a car, which had been involved in a police chase, with an apparent gunshot wound on Nov. 17, 2018.

Police tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate her, and she was declared dead at the scene.

Police had been called earlier that day to a home on the Montreal Lake Cree Nation, about 225 kilometres north of Saskatoon, where they found a 16-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound. RCMP said he was taken to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A black car was seen leaving the area, police said, which was later spotted at the Christopher Lake turnoff on Highway 2. Police briefly pursued the vehicle, before it stopped and two males fled on foot.

Police found Bird inside the vehicle.

The two men who fled were caught by police, and were initially charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting of the 16-year-old.

Crown prosecutor Cynthia Alexander said the men are now being charged with aggravated assault, along with weapons and driving-related charges for their involvement in the police chase and the altercation at the house in Montreal Lake.

"With respect to [those men], they had been charged jointly with attempted murder," she said.

"After a preliminary inquiry, they were committed to stand trial in Court of Queen's Bench on some of the charges, but not the attempted murder charge."

She said the preliminary hearing judge made a decision to change the charges based on the evidence that was presented.

Charges were initially laid against a third person, but those have since been stayed, according to Alexander.

But she said no charges have been laid in the death of Bird.

"It's something that's still under investigation by RCMP and I know that they are certainly in the midst of that investigation and working on concluding it when they can," Alexander said.

"All I can say is that there aren't any charges laid now."