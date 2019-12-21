Independent investigation to be held into camera arrest, police

Fearing the worst, Carmel Crowchild says she felt relief when she heard Rocky Lonechild's voice in a video of his arrest.

"I honestly thought that the police had killed him," said Crowchild, of the video that appears to show police kneeing Lonechild after pinning him to the ground. "It terrified me and so I had to bring it forward."

Crowchild, a spokeswoman for Lonechild's family, filed a complaint with police after watching the video that emerged on Facebook but has since been taken down.

The black-and-white video, captured on a home security system, showed Lonechild running from the police. Eventually, he is pinned down by two officers, who appear to be cuffing him as a third looks on.

Then a fourth officer runs up from behind and appears to knee him in the back three or four times. Lonechild is eventually helped up off the ground after about a minute and a half, but falls on his way to the cruiser.

Crowchild said Lonechild relayed the extent of his injuries following the arrest. According to her, he nearly passed out from the pain of his injuries, sustaining three broken ribs and a punctured lung, for which he required surgery.

On Friday, Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said there will be an independent investigation into the arrest. The family of the accused feel the use of force was unjustified. Bray said the Public Complaints Commission will decide.

Video taken from a home in the Washington Park neighbourhood appears to capture the moments before, during and after the Dec. 13 arrest of Rocky Lonechild. (Lucifer Morningstar/YouTube)

"It's not my intention to make a decision on whether or not the use of force was appropriate," said Bray. "Ultimately, they will make a determination as to whether the officers involved acted appropriately."

Lonechild made an appearance in provincial court today, facing charges of drug possession, resisting arrest and breaching conditions.

On the night of Dec. 13, Bray said officers received reports of a home invasion. Bray was told that Lonechild was high on crystal meth. Bob Hughes, an advocate with the Saskatchewan Coalition Against Racism, said that claim is inappropriate and does not excuse the actions of the officers.

"Someone said that he was high on meth. There was all kinds of things thrown out there. I mean, he's not charged with anything like that," said Hughes. "I'm not sure exactly why the chief said that also that he might have a gun."

From his viewing of the video, Hughes said it didn't appear police were chasing a suspect with a weapon, since the officers are not brandishing their guns.

Hughes said that Lonechild ran because he wanted to spend Christmas with his family, knowing that he had breached conditions.

Lonechild will be back in court on Dec. 27.