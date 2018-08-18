The Regina Police Service is investigating the death of a man on Stice Crescent in the east end of Regina.

On Saturday at about 2:45 a.m. CST, officers were called to the area for a reported suicide-in-progress.

When officers got to the home, they saw the man outside with a gun and tried to talk to him.

He allegedly walked away and a gunshot was heard.

The officers did not have any physical contact with the man and no police weapons were discharged, according to a news release.

EMS was called to the scene where the man was pronounced dead.

Those with any information are asked to contact police. (CBC News/Alex Soloducha)

The Coroner and investigators from the Major Crimes Section were called in to investigate.

Police reported the man's death to the Ministry of Justice, which will determine whether it was an "in custody death." An independent observer may be assigned to oversee the investigation.

Two houses on Stice Crescent have been taped off.

Police are asking the public to stay away from the area until after the investigation is complete.