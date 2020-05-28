Skip to Main Content
No evidence that death of man found in burning vehicle was suspicious: Regina police
No evidence that death of man found in burning vehicle was suspicious: Regina police

Regina police say investigators have found nothing to suggest the death of a man found in a burning vehicle was criminal in nature.

Regina police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are still investigating after a truck was found engulfed in flames on Wednesday morning. (Matt Howard/CBC)

A news release issued Thursday said police and the provincial coroner are still investigating the death. 

On Wednesday police were called to the intersection of 13th Avenue E. and Embury Street around 5:30 a.m. CST.

They found a vehicle engulfed in flames and found the man's body inside. He was pronounced dead by EMS. 

Police said Thursday that the fire also does not appear to be suspicious in nature. 

A video taken by a witness, who CBC has allowed to remain anonymous, shows firefighters putting out the burning truck. (Submitted)
