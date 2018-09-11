Suspect arrested after break-in at CBC's Regina building

An intruder broke into the CBC Saskatchewan building in Regina Tuesday morning, knocking over desks and cameras in the TV studio and newsroom.

The incident at the building on 2440 Broad St. happened just after 5 a.m. CST, while a number of staff were preparing for radio broadcasts.

Police said it appears someone threw something through a back window to get into the building.

Employees said they heard a loud "boom" at around 5:10. An unknown person wearing a hat and a hooded sweatshirt was spotted inside.

The employees fled the building. An employee called 911 and police were on the scene minutes later. Police arrested the man in the Galleria.

No one was hurt. Police said the suspect may have been intoxicated.