Inquests into James Smith Cree Nation stabbing rampage tentatively scheduled for January 2024

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

Saskatchewan's Coroners Service says the two inquests into the stabbing rampage last year at James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask., are tentatively scheduled to start in early January 2024.

The Sept. 4 stabbings left 11 people dead and 18 injured. The province's Coroners Service announced in September that there would be a public inquest held into the deaths, and a separate inquest into the death of the suspect Myles Sanderson, who died shortly after being taken into police custody.

The province said in a news release Wednesday that the inquests will start once RCMP conclude the investigation into the stabbing rampage.

"The Coroners Service was optimistic we would be able to hold the inquests either in the spring or the summer of 2023," Saskatchewan's Chief Coroner Clive Weighill said in the release.

"The investigation is very complex and the RCMP is still receiving new information. We need to ensure that all aspects of the investigations are complete before we can move ahead to ensure the inquest is as comprehensive and well-informed as possible."

Leadership at James Smith Cree Nation has been notified of the tentative timeline for the inquests, the release said.

The coroner's service says the purpose of the inquest is to establish the events leading to the death, who died, when and where that person died, the medical cause and manner of death.

The all-Indigenous coroner's jury will also have the opportunity to make recommendations to prevent similar occurrences.

"We continue to work closely with the James Smith Cree Nation leadership and our Indigenous stakeholders throughout the investigative process, as this remains a high priority," Weighill said.