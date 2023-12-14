Dates set for inquests into James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon mass stabbing, Myles Sanderson's death

A public inquest into the mass stabbing that left 11 people dead in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask., is set for January, according to the province.

On Sept. 4, 2022, James Smith community member Myles Sanderson killed 11 people and wounded 17 others in the First Nation and the nearby town of Weldon.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service (SCS) announced Thursday morning that the inquest is scheduled for Jan. 15 to 26 at the Kerry Vickar Centre in Melfort, Sask., with the week of Jan. 29 to Feb. 2 also reserved in case additional time is required.

A separate inquest will be held to examine the circumstances leading to Sanderson's death. That inquest is scheduled for Feb. 26 to March 1 in Saskatoon.

The SCS says the purpose of the inquests is to establish and inform the public on the circumstances of the deaths, including who died and how.